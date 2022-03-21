Serbian President Vucic: Bulgaria is Obliged to Supply us with Russian Gas which we Pay for

In a threatening tone during his consecutive pre-election appearance, Serbian President Alexander Vucic called on Bulgaria to continue supplying Russian gas to his country.

“Bulgaria has announced that it will stop importing Russian gas. I am not sure that this is so easy to do,” Vucic said during a visit to Pozega, adding: “We are simply saying we want Russian gas from the Balkan Stream. You deliver it (gas) to our gas pipeline, for which we pay, and what you want to do next is your concern, this is not our problem for us,” Vucic said.

According to him, Serbia should receive Russian gas “because his country paid transit fees for gas from Russia, which passes through the Turkish Stream through Bulgaria.”

Vucic, who is also the leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, is running for a second presidential term in the upcoming elections on April 4th.

His comment is on the occasion of what was said yesterday by the Bulgarian Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev. “In the current situation, there will be no negotiations with Gazprom. There are alternatives. Like the old pipes of the Trans-Balkan flow. We have a capacity of about 20 billion cubic meters and can be used in both directions, we need 3 billion cubic meters. There are supplies from Qatar, Algeria. This is a pan-European strategy. In the next 1-2 weeks it will be discussed at the European level to make a common gas contract for the whole EU. We expect this mechanism to work in the summer,” Vassilev told BNR.

“Statements by Bulgarian officials that they will not extend the contract for the purchase of gas from Russia are empty dreams because they have nowhere to fill the pipeline except from Russia,” said Dusan Bayatovic, director of the Serbian Gas Company. He added to the pro-government Pink TV: “Bulgaria cannot stop buying Russian gas because it will run out of gas. Personally, I think this is a political statement due to the pressure on Bulgaria, but it is also pressure against Serbia and Hungary,” Bayatovic added.



