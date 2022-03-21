Bulgarian Council of Ministers: Measures have been Taken to Ensure the Security of our Maritime Borders
In connection with the information that a number of sea mines placed on the beach in Odessa were swept away by a storm and sailed in the Black Sea, posing a threat to vessels, the Bulgarian government is taking all necessary measures, the press service of the Council of Ministers said.
Our sea borders will be constantly monitored, as well as the courses of all vessels in the Black Sea. The district governors, together with the bodies of the Ministry of Defense, will be ready to organize security operations if necessary.
The government press release begs the population in the districts of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas to be vigilant. When detecting suspicious spherical objects in the water or on the shore, citizens are asked to call 112.
/BNR
