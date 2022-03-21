US Secretary of Defense: Russia's Hypersonic Missiles Don’t Completely Change the Situation in Ukraine
“Russia's hypersonic missiles do not completely change the situation in Ukraine,” said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, quoted by AFP.
“I don't consider them (the weapons) to completely change the situation,” Austin told CBS television. He declined to confirm or deny allegations that Moscow had used such missiles.
Day 25 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Shelling in Mariupol and Mykolaiv, Use of Hypersonic Weapons
Russia said yesterday, for the second day in a row, that it had used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine. If this is confirmed, this would be their first use in real combat conditions. The system was tested for the first time in 2018.
By using such weapons, Russia is “trying to regain the initiative” in the conflict with Ukraine, Lloyd Austin said. “In recent weeks, we have seen the Russians deliberately target cities and civilians because the offensive is blocked,” the minister stressed.
US Secretary of Defense: We will Provide "Stryker" Vehicles to the Bulgarian Army
Russian troops are “ineffective in moving on the ground, they are generally blocked” from Ukrainian forces, which “fight bravely and remain determined to defend their country,” the Pentagon chief added, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent his troops in the meat grinder. “The Ukrainians are very efficient thanks to the weapons we have supplied them with,” Lloyd Austin said.
He warned Russia not to use chemical and biological weapons in the conflict, saying it would lead to “a great reaction, not only from the United States but also from the world community”.
