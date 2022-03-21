COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 500 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

472 cases were discovered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, of which 69.92 percent were unvaccinated, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: From Today the Green Certificate is Dropped

4,717 tests were performed to detect new cases, which means that 10,006 percent of the tests were positive.

10 people have died in the last 24 hours, none of them have been vaccinated. The death toll from coronavirus in the country has reached 36,282 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 1,124,186 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 193,088 are active. 2,201 of them were hospitalized, including 255 in intensive care units. The number of newcomers in the last 24 hours is 58, of which 86.21 percent are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 919 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

894,816 have been cured, including 448 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,335,284 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered in Bulgaria, including 293 for the last 24 hours. There were 2,056,814 people with a completed vaccination cycle, of whom 711,024 received a booster dose.



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg