Day 26 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Under Fire, Ammonia Leaked from a Plant in Sumy

Kyiv has come under fire, there is a dead man. Housing and a shopping center in Kyiv's Lower Town, where rescue teams are putting out the fire, have been affected. This was announced in the Telegram by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko, quoted by Reuters and DPA.

Day 25 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Shelling in Mariupol and Mykolaiv, Use of Hypersonic Weapons

At least three people were also injured in a Russian strike in the Zhytomyr region of western Ukraine. 13 buildings in the area of ​​Korosten, 80 km from the town of Zhytomyr, were damaged, AFP reported, citing information from the rescue services.

The port city of Odessa also reported an increase in the number of Russian drones in the sky over the city and its surroundings. For now, however, everything is calm, said regional military leader Maxim Marchenko, quoted by DPA. He confirmed that some of the drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense, adds BTA.

Ukraine will by no means hand over Mariupol, authorities said after an ultimatum was issued by Moscow - the city to come under Russian control to open humanitarian corridors to and from it. About 300,000 people remain in Mariupol, which is without electricity.

Heavy battles are being fought for Azovstal, the steel plant, a symbol of Mariupol. There are reports that there are already Russian units in the area where the plant is located. Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko announced last night that thick smoke was rising from the industrial complex.

“One of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe has been destroyed. The economic losses for Ukraine are huge. The environment is devastated,” Vasilenko said.

A leak of ammonia from a chemical plant near the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has affected an area with a radius of more than 5 km, AFP and the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from the authorities.

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmitry Zhivitsky did not say what caused the ammonia leak. The Sumihimprom plant is located in the eastern outskirts of the city, with a population of about 263,000, and has come under fire from Russian forces in recent weeks.

Authorities have called on Sumy residents to breathe through gauze dipped in citric acid and seek refuge in basements, shelters and downstairs areas, BTA said. Ammonia is lighter than air and rises, Zhivitsky said in a telegram. He added that the plant has emergency services. Due to the direction of the prevailing winds, the city of Sumy is not under immediate threat, the governor reassured.



