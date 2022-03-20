Sofia: Changes in Traffic until Mid-September due to Construction of the Subway

Changes in traffic in Sofia are introduced today due to the construction of the subway.

Until September 19, the entry of vehicles on the southern lane of Vladimir Vazov Blvd. between Vasil Kanchev St. and 549 St. is prohibited, and traffic will be carried out in both directions in the northern lane of the boulevard. Road vehicles will not move on the northern lane of Vladimir Vazov Blvd. between Pop Gruyo Street and Lieutenant Georgi Kyumyurdzhiev Street, as the traffic is two-way in the southern lane of the boulevard.

Buses from lines 78 and 100 and trolleybuses from lines 1 and 3 will run in the northern lane of Vladimir Vazov Blvd. in the section from Levski Vekoven St. to 549 St. in the direction of . Levski G. Buses with № 12, 14, 78, 119 and 120 will run in the southern lane of Vladimir Vazov Blvd. in the section from Poruchik Georgi Kyumyurdjiev St. to Stanislav Dospevski St. in the direction of Letostruy St.

The buses from lines 78 and 120 will run (in the direction of Vrazhdebna/Sofia Zoo, respectively): on the routes to the intersection of Poruchik Georgi Kyumyurdjiev Street - Stanislav Dospevski Street, directly on Poruchik Georgi Kyumyurdjiev Street, along Vladimir Vazov Blvd., left along Stanislav Dospevski St. and along the routes, in both directions.



