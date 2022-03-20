Today We Welcome the Astronomical Spring

Sunny morning and windy and gloomy Sunday afternoon today. Temperatures will be between 4 and 9 degrees Celsius in the lower part of the country, and in the mountains from -4 to -10 degrees. The wind will be in the eastern part of the country with particularly strong gusts along the coast.

And at exactly 17:33 p.m. (Bulgarian time) we welcome the astronomical spring.

“March is the coldest month of this winter. If we look back in time, we will see that such cold days in March are rare,” said climatologist Simeon Matev on Nova TV.

According to him, a temperature record was set on Saturday.

“People think that when the month of March comes, we should wear short sleeves, this is not the case at all. Most times in March there are frosty periods,” Matev added.

Significant warming with temperatures up to 15-20 degrees is expected from next week, but cold periods are also possible in April.

“It's no coincidence that people have said if there is a 'p' in the month - we can expect an unpleasant cold surprise” jokes the climatologist.

For mountaineers and lovers of winter sports, Matev assures that the season continues in the next 3 weeks.



/Nova

