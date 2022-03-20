Assoc. Prof. Kunchev: COVID-19 has Disappeared from the Media Space but it is still Among Us

“There is no need to stock up on iodine tablets. Bulgaria has a national center for radiology - the people there are the most familiar with the situation, let's trust the experts.”

This was stated by the state chief health inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev on bTV this morning.

COVID-19 has disappeared from the media, but it is still among us,” he warned, stressing: “As of yesterday, Austria is the first country in Europe to reinstate restrictive measures. It is difficult to analyze the situation so far, but we are cautious.”

According to Assoc. Prof. Kunchev, the downward trend has stopped, which is unpleasant, but at this stage, he sees no drama in the development of the disease.

If things do not change dramatically, the chief health inspector predicts a normal and calm summer.

“Even Greece has abolished the preliminary form for the location of passengers so that we will all be able to travel,” said Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

/BGNES

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

