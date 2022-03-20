COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 919 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

919 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 11.75% of the 7823 tests performed are positive, according to the updated data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight. The number of new cases is the highest in Sofia - 282, followed by the districts: Varna - with 132 and Burgas - with 114 newly infected.

193,074 are active cases in the country.

2187 people are treated in hospitals; 255 are in intensive care units. There are 65 new patients in hospitals, of which 78.46% have not been vaccinated.

518 people were reported cured in 24 hours, 6 died.

523 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours. The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in Bulgaria is 2,056,729.

As of tomorrow, March 21, the requirement for a “green certificate” for all activities and events in Bulgaria, limited so far, will be abolished.

Attendance studying in higher education will be conducted according to a schedule, not allowing simultaneous practical or seminar exercises of more than 50% of the groups, and mixing of groups will not be allowed. The lectures will be held at 50% occupancy of the premises.

The requirement for regular ventilation, disinfection and wearing of protective masks by students and teachers remains.

