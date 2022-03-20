Day 25 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Shelling in Mariupol and Mykolaiv, Use of Hypersonic Weapons

Fierce attack on Mykolaiv; Russian troops in the center of Mariupol; Zelensky called on the churches to help. Here are the most important highlights of the events in Ukraine during the last 24 hours.

Day 24 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Mariupol remains under Siege, Zelensky called for Negotiations

Ukraine calls on China to condemn “Russian barbarism”

Ukraine has called on China to join the West in condemning “Russian barbarism” after the United States warned Beijing of the consequences if it supported Moscow's attack on the country. “China can be an important element of the global security system if it makes the right decision to support a coalition of civilized countries and condemn Russian barbarism,” presidential aide Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter.

Hypersonic weapons

Russia has admitted to using hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine to destroy a weapons storage site in the western part of the country. Hypersonic missiles fly faster than the speed of sound and can maneuver in flight, making them difficult to track and intercept. Russia's Defense Ministry says it has used the technology to strike an underground weapons depot in the village of Delyatin, about 100km from Ukraine's border with Romania.

Air strikes over Mykolaiv

There was an intensive attack with air strikes all day in the city of Mykolaiv. It comes a day after a horrific attack on a military barracks in southern Ukraine. At least 50 servicemen were killed in the attack. A total of 200 Ukrainian soldiers were sleeping in the units at the time. There is still no official death toll.

Russians in the center of Mariupol

Russia says its forces have breached the defenses of the besieged southern port of Mariupol. The mayor confirmed that Ukrainian and Russian forces were firing in the heart of the southern port, which is under relentless shelling.

Zelensky criticizes Nestle and Swiss banks

In a live address to those attending an anti-war rally in Bern, Switzerland, President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized companies, including Nestle, for maintaining their usual business with Russia, “even though our children are dying.” The president called on banks in the country to freeze funds belonging to the Kremlin elite.

Japan pressures India to act

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called on Indian President Narendra Modi to take a tougher stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a joint statement after the Delhi talks, India never condemned Moscow's actions.

“Hundreds” are still trapped in the theater

Rescuers continue to search for people trapped in a bomb shelter under the remains of the Mariupol theater building. It was demolished to the ground by the Russian army. President Zelensky said 130 people had been rescued, but that “hundreds” were still trapped. The bombing of the theater was on Wednesday.

“It's time to meet,” says Zelensky.

Zelensky called for urgent talks with Russia, saying they were “the only chance for Russia to minimize the damage done by its own mistakes.” Zelensky insisted on direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow, meanwhile, says several rounds of talks have made progress on one of its key demands - Ukraine to become a neutral state. Kyiv, which is pushing for international security guarantees, denies that its position has changed.

Biden warns Xi

US President Joe Biden has waved a finger at his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, exposing the “consequences” of any support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, the White House said. During their first conversation since the Russian invasion, which lasted nearly two hours, Xi said the war was “not in anyone's interest”, but showed no signs of wanting to join sanctions against Russia.

Strikes near Lviv airport

Russian forces have destroyed an aircraft repair plant near Lviv airport. No one was injured in the attack, Mayor Andriy Sadoviy told Telegram. The western city is only 70 km from the border with Poland, a NATO member.

“Difficult” situation in the east

The UN has warned that humanitarian needs are becoming more urgent in eastern Ukraine, with a potentially fatal shortage of food, water and medicine in besieged cities such as Mariupol and Sumy.

3.3 million refugees

More than 3.3 million refugees have already fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, while nearly 6.5 million are thought to be internally displaced, the UN refugee agency said.

Call to the Churches

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska calls on the World Council of Churches to help organize “real” humanitarian corridors.



/BGNES

