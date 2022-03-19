Bulgaria’s “Vazrazhdane” Political Party with Anti-NATO Protest in Sofia (VIDEO)

The “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) party protested in front of the Ministry of Defense and shouted “NATO – out” at the military units in front of the building.

At around 11:30 a.m. the protest moved to the Council of Ministers.

The protesters said they were against Bulgaria giving its few remaining weapons to Ukraine and thus being involved in a military conflict. From the party they say: “Not to war”.

The leader of the party Kostadin Kostadinov stated that “we, the Bulgarians, have good traditions in welcoming uninvited guests”, referring to the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

US Secretary of Defense: We will Provide "Stryker" Vehicles to the Bulgarian Army

“Vazrazhdane wants to show him clearly that we Bulgarians are a people who know their interests and will not allow us to get involved in another fratricidal war.”

In recent days, Vazrazhdane has been urging the Bulgarian government in parliament to ask specific questions to the US Secretary of Defense:

For compensation for the order of the American planes, because there is talk of a 2-year delay and we have already paid everything and received nothing.

There should be no deployment of additional NATO military units in our country.

Russian flags spotted on the protest:

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg