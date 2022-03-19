BSMEPA will Organize Business Forum within Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Central European Initiative

The organization of two additional seminars, dedicated to SMEs in the tourism sector, as well as on the role of business angels and venture capital, is expected.

A large-scale business forum and two seminars dedicated to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) in the tourism sector, as well as the role of business angels and venture capital, will be organized by the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) in the framework of this year's Bulgarian presidency of the Central European Initiative (CEI).

The business forum, which aims to develop business contacts between companies from the Central European region, will be held in May, it became clear during a meeting between BSMEPA Executive Director Boyko Takov, Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Desisalava Boneva, CEI Secretary General Roberto Antonione, Deputy Secretary-General Nina Kodelja and Lidija Arsova, CEI CEO, and Stanislav Todorov, CEI National Coordinator.

Boyko Takov for Novinite.com: 75% of the Employed in the Economy Work in SMEs

The events are part of the priority of Bulgaria within the presidency in the field of economic and social recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and stabilization. Along with them, our country also prioritizes enhanced connectivity, deepening the local dimension and contacts at the local level, as well as youth.

Bulgaria takes over the CEI chairmanship for the second time after Montenegro. The first time our country hosted the initiative was in 2007. The presidency is expected to increase Bulgaria's visibility among CEI member states, as well as within other organizations with which CEI partners.

About the Central European Initiative

The Central European Initiative (CEI) includes 18 member states – Albania, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Italy, Macedonia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Ukraine, Hungary, Croatia, Montenegro and the Czech Republic.

The Republic of Bulgaria is a full member of CEI as of 1 June 1996.

The priority objectives of the Central European Initiative are the development of cooperation between the countries of Central, Southeast and Eastern Europe, support for European integration and preparation of member states to join the EU. CEI encourages and supports the transition process in the Member States through the development of regional cooperation on issues of mutual interest.





/Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency

