COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1601 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

1,601 are the new cases of coronavirus for the past day. Nearly 10% of the 16,113 tests performed were positive, the Unified Information Portal announced.

There are a total of 2,169 patients in hospitals, 260 of whom are in intensive care units.

1,625 people were cured and 18 died.

The doses of vaccine administered for the past 24 hours are 2,124.



/BNR

