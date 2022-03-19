Day 24 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Mariupol remains under Siege, Zelensky called for Negotiations

“Ukraine's substantive peace and security talks are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage caused by its mistakes.” This was stated in a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

“We have always emphasized on negotiations. We have always offered dialogue and solutions for peace - not only in these 23 days since the beginning of the war. And now I want everyone to hear me, especially in Moscow - it is time to meet, talk and restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, the losses for Russia will be such that it will not take you several generations to stand up.”

Day 23 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Airstrike on Lviv Airport

Vladimir Zelensky also pointed out that a total of 9,000 people were deported from Mariupol yesterday. And for the entire period of operation of the humanitarian corridors, more than 180,000 have been saved.

The situation in the city remains difficult, as fighting is already taking place in the center.

Hundreds of thousands of people are under attack from the siege restrictions without electricity, heating and fresh water.

Rescue teams are continuing their efforts to find survivors of the wreckage of the destroyed theater after the bombing.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced that the country's armed forces have “temporarily” lost access to the Sea of ​​Azov amid tightening Russia's noose around Mariupol.

The head of British military intelligence said earlier that Russia was moving to a “strategy of exhaustion” after failing to achieve its goals.

An air siren was sounded in Kyiv this morning as well.



/BNR

