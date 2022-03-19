Bulgarian PM after the Release of Borissov: There is No Independent Prosecution in Bulgaria

“There is no independent prosecutor's office in Bulgaria”. This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at a briefing at the Council of Ministers. “We are once again facing absolute sabotage by the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria under the leadership of Mr. Geshev,” said the Prime Minister.

“Indictment documents are being concealed, which we can easily obtain. Information received from the extorted person is concealed and ignored in order not to carry out a legal investigation,” he added.

Kiril Petkov's allegations come after former GERB prime minister and leader Boyko Borissov was detained for 24 hours in a special operation late on Thursday night, along with his publicist Sevdelina Arnaudova and former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov. After their release from the state prosecution, they stated that there were not enough data to be brought in as defendants.

According to the prime minister, the prosecutor's office denies the legal powers of the investigative bodies, as well as hinders the activities of anyone who tried to work against corruption in the country. “The prosecutor's office is once again behaving like a lawyer when it comes to people accused of corruption,” said Kiril Petkov.

“The prosecutor's office has another serious problem, that the European prosecutor's office is also working on this case. While facts are usually hidden and the Bulgarian public cannot determine whether and how they work, there is now a parallel European structure that we trust more. There will be very clear information at EU level on how they actually act and what they have done. The fact is that many people say that Bulgaria is a conquered country. We believe that this will not be the case in the future. We will fight and do everything possible to make Bulgaria a normal European country. The battle has begun. We will work with all the tools,” said the Prime Minister.



