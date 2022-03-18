Bulgarian Ex-PM Borissov Released from Custody: Next Time They might Kill Me

GERB Leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was released from custody minutes before 8:30 p.m. tonight.

“Brutal, nasty, they brought us back to communism. Last night we had dinner with the children – civilian and uniformed police officers entered. No charges – nothing”, Borissov said immediately after his release.

“We sit in the cells for 24 hours, not a single policeman ... Just like in 1944: Prime Minister shows up, he calls the police, he is a witness of the mafia, of the ‘Skull’ (Borissov refers to Vasil Bozhkov), they start writing and he tells them - go and pick them up because they can hide evidence. That's why they called us in December. They came, they checked us, we lasted 24 hours, we got cold,” Borisov explained.

“Next time they can kill me”, said the GERB leader.

“Severe political repression, absolutely illegal actions”, explained Borissov's lawyer Menko Menkov.

According to him, there was a number of violations committed by the police authorities. He explained that detention was a last resort. Until 19:30 p.m., the police did not know where they were going and who they would search, the lawyer explained.

Members and supporters of GERB gathered in front of the National Police building, chanting “resignation” and shouting against Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov.

According to unofficial information, Boyko Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and GERB publicist Sevdalina Arnaudova were previously interrogated.

Former Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borissov is under investigation for blackmailing businessman Vasil Bozhkov.

He was detained last night and spent the night and day in the custody of the 7th police station in Sofia. Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov declined to comment on the detention.

The prosecutor's office refuted the initial announcement of the Ministry of Interior that the investigation against Borissov, Goranov and Sevdalina Arnaudova was due to fraud with European funds. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office announced that they had received documents from the General Directorate of the National Police and that the investigation had been assigned to Prosecutor Maria Neycheva.



/BNT

