Russian Embassy in Bulgaria: The Persecution of Diplomats will be Assessed Accordingly
The Russian embassy in Sofia responded to the decision of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry to declare 10 Russian diplomats persona non grata.
Bulgaria Expelled 10 Russian Diplomats
“This time, the number of our colleagues declared persona non grata is astonishing in its scale,” the Russian embassy said.
“Another aggressive step by the Bulgarian leadership is seen as a clear intention to minimize the full range of Russian-Bulgarian relations. We hope that in making this decision, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has cold-headedly assessed all the risks of such a pirouette. This hostile démarche will soon receive an appropriate assessment and a response adequate to the new spirit of bilateral relations,” the position said.
