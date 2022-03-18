US Secretary of Defense Arrived in Bulgaria

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is already in Bulgaria. He landed at the air base of the Bulgarian Army in Bezmer.

Austin is on a two-day working visit to our country at the invitation of the Minister of Defense Dragomir Zakov. They will discuss topics of interest for both countries, explained the Ministry of Defense.

Wheels down in Bulgaria, where I’ll meet with government leaders and visit some of our troops training alongside the Bulgarian armed forces. pic.twitter.com/EtQxlAM9IT — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 18, 2022

US Secretary of Defense will Visit Bulgaria this Week

During the visit, Zakov and Austin will hold a meeting with servicemen from the armies of the two countries, who are participating in the joint Bulgarian-American exercise at the Novo Selo training ground.

Prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation will be discussed at a meeting at the Ministry of Defense.

US in Talks with Bulgaria and Slovakia on Missile Defense Systems for Ukraine S-300

According to British media, he will insist that Bulgaria send its air defense assets to Ukraine.

Military experts believe that it is most likely S-300 missiles. Austin is expected to hold a series of meetings with the executive branch. He arrives in Bulgaria after a meeting of NATO military ministers.

Bulgarian President: Providing Weapons to Ukraine will Involve Bulgaria in the War

According to the President and the Prime Minister, he has no intention of exporting weapons systems to Ukraine.

“First we must be in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and help with everything we can, but whoever decides to provide weapons and thus involve Bulgaria in the war must be able to face society and explain the risk. Because the price is always paid by the citizens, not by the politicians”, said President Rumen Radev.

Bulgarian PM: It is Fake News that Bulgaria will go to War

“Neither air defense nor any special missiles, nothing. All these things that I read from morning till night on Facebook for me are absolutely fake news, they try to instill fear in people. Bulgaria will not go to war but I will strongly support Ukraine in all the things we can do for them,” said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.



