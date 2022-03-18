Bulgarian MFA: North Macedonia is Trying to Abuse the Tragic Events in Ukraine

In connection with a series of provocative and malicious anti-Bulgarian comments by politicians and members of the public in the Republic of North Macedonia over the past few days, the Foreign Ministry is concerned that a malicious campaign against our country is aimed at inciting anti-Bulgarian sentiment.

It is even more worrying that attempts are being made to deliberately misuse the tragic events in Ukraine as a result of Russian military aggression.

We believe that such cynical suggestions must be categorically rejected. No one has the right to abuse the tragedy of the Ukrainian people in such an arrogant and unprincipled way, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

VMRO-DPMNE: Macedonia Suffers from Bulgarian Aggression, just as Ukraine Suffers from Russia

Our Foreign Ministry is concerned about the possible negative impact of such a campaign on the positive trends of political dialogue in recent months.



/BNT

