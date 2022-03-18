Lavrov: Moscow will Not Allow the Transfer of S-300 to Ukraine

The transfer of Soviet S-300s from other countries to Ukraine is unacceptable and will be illegal. Moscow will not allow it.

This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, quoted by “Ukrainian Justice”.

US in Talks with Bulgaria and Slovakia on Missile Defense Systems for Ukraine S-300

“We have made it very clear that any cargo that enters the territory of Ukraine, which we believe contains weapons, will become a legitimate target,” he said.

The minister said in an interview with “Russia Today” that Russia does not give up cooperation with the West, but does not consider it a reliable partner.

“We are not closing the door to the West - they are closing the door to us,” he said. “Once they come to their senses when this door is reopened, we will look at the proposed cooperation projects, but we will look at them with one thing in mind: we will cooperate with them, remembering very well that we cannot think they are reliable long-term allies,” explained Russia's first diplomat.

He added that Moscow is still ready to co-operate with those who act on the basis of mutual respect, seeking a balance of interests.



/ClubZ