Bulgaria’s Ex-PM Borissov Accused of Extortion. Sofia’s Prosecutor's Office will Lead the Investigation

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SCP) was informed about 10 o'clock today about the actions of the Ministry of Interior.

More precisely - a fax was sent at 10:02 a.m. There is still a delay for more than 2 hours to appoint a supervising prosecutor.

The working charge is under Art. 213a of the Penal Code - for extortion. And the acts were from the “period from 2014 - December 2019.” This coincides with the period after which Vasil Bozhkov disappeared.

This statement contradicts initial information that Borissov is being investigated by the European Public Prosecutor's Office.

Here is the message that came from SCP:

“Today, March 18, 2022, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office received a fax notification from an investigating police officer from the General Directorate ‘National Police’ that on March 17, 2022, pre-trial proceedings were instituted under Article 212, paragraph 3 of the Criminal Procedure Code - with the first act of the investigation, interrogation of a witness and subsequent searches and seizures The pre-trial proceedings were instituted for a crime under Article 213a, paragraph 3, item 2 and item 5 above paragraph 1 of the Penal Code, committed in the period from 2014 - In December 2019, the SCP was also notified of the detention by the order of the Ministry of Interior (for a period of up to 24 hours) of the persons Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov and Sevdalina Arnaudova.

The notification of pre-trial proceedings initiated by the Ministry of Interior, as well as the legal qualification indicated in it, exclude the competence of the European Prosecutor's Office in this case, in the sense of the announcement initially spread by the press center of the Ministry of Interior.

So far, the case has not been filed with the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.”

Earlier, in an official statement from the prosecutor's office, they complained that until 9:00 a.m. they had nothing to do with the actions of the Ministry of Interior. By law - in cases of urgency, police officers are required within 24 hours to hand over the protocols to a prosecutor.

However, this confirms the version that this is an investigation launched after signals from Vasil Bozhkov for extortion. Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, Sevdelina Arnaudova and Menda Stoyanova were mentioned in it. The first three of last night were detained for up to 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act.

The SCP points out that the proceedings exclude the competence of the European Prosecutor's Office, which contradicts the announcements from the Ministry of Interior that the action is carried out jointly with the European body.

Today, the European Prosecutor's Office once again evasively responded to a request from Club Z for their possible participation. Namely - that if there is something to say, they will do it “proactively”.

The European Commission also has no comment.

“It is the job of the national authorities to carry out such investigations,” EC spokesman Christian Wiegand told media.



