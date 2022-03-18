Bulgaria Expelled 10 Russian Diplomats
At the suggestion of the competent authorities of the Republic of Bulgaria, in coordination with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria today declared 10 Russian diplomats accredited in Bulgaria as persona non grata, giving them 72 hours to leave the country, the Foreign Ministry said.
Russian Ambassador with a Warning to Bulgaria (VIDEO)
In this sense, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasil Georgiev presented the relevant verbal note to Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova.
According to the information of the competent authorities, the said employees of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bulgaria have carried out on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova perceives this act of the Bulgarian authorities as extremely unfriendly. “Moscow reserves the right to reciprocate”, she was quoted as saying by BGNES.
