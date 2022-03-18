Bulgarian PM: It is Fake News that Bulgaria will go to War

“All the allegations and speculations that Bulgaria would probably go to war with Ukraine are absolutely fake news. Do not believe such nonsense. I heard that yesterday's actions were related to this - this is complete nonsense.” This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to BNT.

He also said that no one wanted anything from us. Regarding the meeting with the US Secretary of Defense, he said he expected coordination in NATO's overall defense on the eastern flank.

“I expect even better coordination between the Bulgarian government and NATO, including the US government. This coordination must be intensified due to the war in Ukraine. We fully support Ukraine, we speak with one voice with the EU,” Petkov said.

He said it would be discussed that NATO's strategy should be coordinated, comprehensive and coherent.

Petkov inspected the construction of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector in the region of Stara Zagora. According to him, the entire construction will be completed by June.

More has been done in the last three months for the Greek connection - the only real diversification for gas so far than in the last year.



/BNT

