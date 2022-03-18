Bulgarian President: Providing Weapons to Ukraine will Involve Bulgaria in the War

“We must be in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and help with everything we can, but whoever decides to provide weapons and thus involve Bulgaria in the war, must be able to face society and explain the risk, because the price is always paid by the citizens, not by the politicians.”

This was said by President Rumen Radev, who is visiting Stara Zagora.

He said that “our main task is to prevent our citizens, our strategic sites, such as our nuclear power plant, from being left without adequate air defense. You can see that drones with charges are falling on the territories of neighboring countries. We must not allow this to happen on our land,” he said.

Asked whether Borissov's arrest was a distraction from the US Secretary of Defense's visit, Radev said the prime minister should be asked.

Bulgaria: Ex-PM Boyko Borissov has been Detained by Police

He is also adamant that a decision on air defense must be made by parliament.

“Everyone who makes that decision has to go out in front of people and explain the risk and the cost,” he said.

The President expects the Council of Ministers to provide clear information after the meeting with Lloyd Austin.

US in Talks with Bulgaria and Slovakia on Missile Defense Systems for Ukraine S-300

Radev reiterated that providing air defense is involving Bulgaria in taking part in this war.

Regarding Borissov's arrest, Radev said: “I do not interfere in the work of law enforcement agencies, but justice has not prevailed until the court rules, this is by law.”

This morning, the head of state visited the Thracian University, where the grand opening of the Aquaponics Center took place.

Later in the day, Rumen Radev will visit the village of Podslon and inspect the lignite-fired gas plant. After that, Radev will visit the 2nd Tundzha Mechanized Brigade, where he will hold a meeting with the main command staff and servicemen of the military formation.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg