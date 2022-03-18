Bulgarian Former PM Boyko Borissov Spent the Night in Police Custody

GERB leaders Sevdalina Arnaudova and Vladislav Goranov were also detained on Thursday night

Boyko Borissov spent the night in custody. Yesterday, shortly before 9 p.m., GERB leader Boyko Borissov, his media adviser Sevdalina Arnaudova and former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov were detained. The large-scale action of the Ministry of Interior was part of an investigation by the European Prosecutor's Office, the law enforcement agency confirmed to Nova TV.

Bulgaria: Ex-PM Boyko Borissov has been Detained by Police

Searches and seizures are carried out at many addresses. The Ministry of Interior pointed out that “the action is urgent”, which means that the prosecutor's office was not notified about it.

At 07.00 a.m. on Friday, supporters and members of GERB had a protest in front of the building of National Police. Next, they headed to the Council of Ministers.

Bulgaria: Clashes in the National Assembly after Ex-PM Borissov’s Arrest

According to lawyer Lyudmil Rangelov, Boyko Borissov will most likely be released after the 24-hour arrest expires.

“He must be released at around 10 p.m. at the latest. The other option is for a prosecutor to take him into custody for 72 hours. After that, the Prosecutor's Office can present him before the court for a permanent measure of detention,” he explained on Nova TV.

According to him, there is no hypothesis from the information so far that the goal was to bypass the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office.

“We have this situation when immediate action is needed to prevent crime or to gather evidence. Any delay would ruin an investigation,” the lawyer explained.

Bulgarian PM: The European Prosecution is Investigating but What is the Bulgarian one Doing?



/Nova

