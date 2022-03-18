Bulgarian PM: The European Prosecution is Investigating but What is the Bulgarian one Doing?

“The actions of the Ministry of Interior yesterday show that no one is above the law in Bulgaria. I myself testified. Investigations of the European Prosecutor's Office are currently underway, but we will see in the coming days where the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office is and whether it will finally side with the Bulgarian people. No one should be afraid of the truth.”

This is what Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said in a statement after last night's arrest of the leader of the GERB party and former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

At the same time, the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria sent a message to the media, stating that as of 09.00 a.m. today they are still not informed about the conduct of investigative actions “as a matter of urgency” against politicians.

In view of the announcement to the media from the press center of the Ministry of Interior at 21:12 p.m. on 17.03.2022 that “a large-scale operation is underway in connection with 120 cases of the European Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria”, according to Regulation (EU) 2017/1939 of the Council of The EU from 12.10.2017, the European Public Prosecutor's Office should be competent to investigate.

If the information spread by the Ministry of Interior is true, questions should be addressed to representatives of the European Public Prosecutor's Office.

According to Bulgarian law, when conducting “urgent” investigative actions, the protocols should be submitted to a prosecutor for approval. If this is done, the public will be informed.



