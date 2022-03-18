Bulgarian Red Cross Raised over BGN 2.7 million for Refugees in Ukraine

So far, more than BGN 2,700,000 have been raised in the Bulgarian Red Cross's campaign “Victims in Ukraine need our help”, informed Yasen Slivenski from the Disaster Management Directorate at the Bulgarian Red Cross.

200 tons were sent - humanitarian aid from 13 trucks. Work continues in crisis centers across the country, where the Bulgarian Red Cross, along with local authorities, municipalities and regional governments, supports the most vulnerable and most needy Ukrainian citizens, BNR reported. The Bulgarian Red Cross reminded that material donations are collected in the centers of the organization throughout the country.

Cash can be donated by sending an SMS worth BGN 1 to the number 1466, as well as to the bank account uploaded on the organization's website. The work of volunteers and consultants of the Red Cross on the toll-free telephone line (+359) 0800 20101 continues, where information is provided about medical and health care in our country.



/BGNES

