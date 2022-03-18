COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1720 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 1,720 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, 26 people have died and 2,751 have been cured, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

15,874 tests were performed or almost 11% of the tested samples were positive.

For the past 24 hours, 196 new infected people have been admitted to hospitals. Currently, the total number of hospitalized is 2259, and 276 patients need intensive treatment.

2,444 doses of vaccine were administered.

There are 2,055,983 people with a completed vaccination cycle in our country, and 708,919 people with a booster dose.



/BGNES

