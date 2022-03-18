Day 23 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Airstrike on Lviv Airport

The Russian army launched an air strike earlier this morning against Lviv airport. The evacuation from the big cities where the fighting is taking place continues.

Day 22 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Remains of a Rocket Hit Residential Building in Kyiv

At least three explosions shook the city of Lviv in western Ukraine. According to the mayor, a plane maintenance plant near the city's airport was hit and no one was killed.

Explosions were also reported by local authorities in Kyiv, they occurred in the northern part of the city. Earlier, rescue services said they had managed to evacuate more than a thousand residents of the capital.

The Bomb Shelter under the Collapsed Theater in Mariupol has Survived

There is information about survivors under the ruins of the theater in Mariupol, where it is believed that more than a thousand people hid. As many as 350,000 residents are still unable to leave the besieged port city, which is under constant fire.

According to Interfax, Russia has established a no-fly zone over Donbas.

And Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented Moscow's specific demands for a peace deal. In talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin called for Ukraine's neutrality and disarmament, protection of the Russian language, a special status for Donbas, and face-to-face talks with Vladimir Zelensky.

US President Joe Biden will hold talks today with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to warn Beijing that he will take responsibility for any support for Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Earlier, Biden escalated his rhetoric against Putin, whom he called a “war criminal” yesterday.



