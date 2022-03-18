Bulgaria: Clashes in the National Assembly after Ex-PM Borissov’s Arrest

The working day in the National Assembly began with screams and clashes on the verge of physical violence. A 15-minute break was announced to cool the passions. Tensions erupted after declarations by GERB and “We Continue the Change” over the arrest of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov

The parliamentary control started with a declaration by GERB-SDS in connection with what happened last night at the home of Boyko Borissov. MP Daniel Mitov read it.

“Since the leader of the largest opposition party and yesterday's prime minister may be the object of lawlessness, what is left for other citizens who do not want to accept empty boasting, the government's constant lies, the broken consensus on financial and macroeconomic stability, failure with European funding, energy scams, feudalization of institutions and the general feeling that no one is responsible for governance, these are just a small part of the damage done by the government without a clear governance plan and program. Just think what it would be like if the Majority had a coherent ideology and a systematic approach.”

“On the eve of Operation Barbarossa, Hitler declared: ‘We just have to kick the door and the whole rotten structure will collapse.’ Probably Putin thought the same thing on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine. Instead, however, the same thing happened as in World War II - the “structure”, instead of collapsing, tightened from the blow and is now prevailing. I suspect that your government said the same about GERB on the eve of the coup against Borissov, but this time history will repeat itself and they will see that instead of destroying us, this insidious coup will reach and mobilize the opposition as never before.”

“We call for protest all Bulgarian citizens who believe in democratic principles and in the fact that Bulgarian society must be united and cohesive in times of challenge.

From today, every day the GERB parliamentary group will work with all legal means to provoke early parliamentary elections, which are the last opportunity to normalize the political situation and get out of the impasse in which the current government got Bulgaria into. God save Bulgaria! ”

Upon entering Parliament, lawmakers were extremely frugal with comments, but some expressed their views. Some did not hide their satisfaction with what happened last night, while others were dissatisfied.

Victoria Vasileva - Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary group of “There Is Such a People” described what happened as:

“A good start. But I very much hope that all the procedural steps are well done so that we don't watch the movie again: ‘We catch them, they let them go.’ Our sense of justice has not been nurtured for so long that even now it's difficult to be happy.”

The chairman of the BSP Parliamentary Group, Georgi Svilenski, declined to comment, awaiting official statements. Listen to what arguments:

“Comments after official information, thank you! There will be an official statement.”

DB Co-Chair Atanas Atanasov recalled that he had been arrested by Borisov years ago:

“I would be very surprised if the prosecutor's office detains him. We know that he and Geshev are keeping their backs to each other. As head of the Internal Commission, I have no information, I understand from television about what happened. The internal commission will call on the leadership of the Ministry of Interior to acquaint the MPs with all the circumstances, because in the end he is a leader of an opposition party and all the facts must be checked to prevent abuse of power.”

Alexander Dunchev from “We Continue the Change” said:

“As we said last week, we have to start somewhere, because people will not be waiting for us. As you can see, I am no longer the only one - since the WCC leaders came out to fight for justice and law in Bulgaria, things are starting to happen. We must seek responsibility from the highest level. Not to persecute ordinary people at the lowest level, but at the highest level. This is where all the problems of our country come from.”

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev said on the sidelines that the Interior Ministry was doing its job, and Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov said there was information that the Interior Ministry was investigating other MPs and their immunity should be requested.



