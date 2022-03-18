Betway Continues Market Expansion, Enters Bulgaria

Betway, one of the world’s leading online sports betting brands, continues its new market expansion with the addition of a new license in Bulgaria – another attractive location in the rapidly opening European market.

Practically, many Bulgarians already knew of Betway.bg even before the company started spending on the domestic market.

The London-based sports betting brand is an official partner of 16 soccer clubs worldwide, including as the jersey presence for West Ham United of the English Premier League (EPL).

The EPL and even the Championship (second tier) are hugely popular in the Balkan country with a population of 6.5 million with all Premier League matches live on TV as well as the most exciting Championship’s fixtures.

Bulgarian sport has been in steady decline since the fall of the communism in 1989 but the Black Sea state is still a soccer-mad country that watches great games from all over the world, including Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, French League 1 and even matches from other championships.

The locals just love watching sport with basketball, volleyball, Formula 1, boxing as well as athletics, winter sports and even snooker shown live on a regular basis.

Just a few days after stepping on the Bulgarian market, Betway, which provides online-only services to more than 2 million users across Europe, is already one of the popular sports betting brands in the country.

Bulgarian customers can boast of having top of the range of betting products as well as e-sport betting platform, a huge variety of bonuses, attractive odds levels, and reliable customer service.

All the sports markets you would expect to find in a top-quality bookmaker have been catered for.

The big three sports in Bulgaria in football, basketball and tennis are of course all well looked after with each market having a vast range of different domestic and international leagues and competitions on offer.

There’s also a good selection of some of the more specialised sporting options for punters that like to bet outside the most popular sports; futsal and snooker are just a few of the less widely followed options that are made available with Betway bg.

The Betway bonus accessible for new clients from the Black Sea state make this one of the most lucrative options for new online punters.

Those who sign up and choose to make a minimum deposit of 10 Bulgarian levs (BGN) and then wager this amount will receive a 100% bonus. Instead of providing punters with a small amount of money, Betway will allow them to get up to 200 BGN.

There is also decent amount of live streaming service.

Betway has only 10 years’ worth of experience in the bookmaking industry but still the operator is performing extremely well, and it has been already listed by experts among the top 10 betting sites in the United Kingdom.

*Partner's information