Russian Ambassador with a Warning to Bulgaria (VIDEO)

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 18, 2022, Friday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Russian Ambassador with a Warning to Bulgaria (VIDEO) Facebook @Посольство России в Болгарии

“I would like to warn the Bulgarian authorities that the supply of weapons (including those of Soviet origin) and ammunition to Ukrainian nationalists is unlikely to add optimism to the bilateral dialogue, which has deteriorated so far. In fact, such a gesture is unlikely to add optimism to an already deteriorating bilateral dialogue.”

This “friendly” advice was given by Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova during the so-called weekly briefing “on current issues on the international agenda and bilateral relations with Bulgaria”, uploaded on the embassy's Facebook page.

The briefing doesn't really include questions - the ambassador just reads a written text. She speaks extensively of “operation”, “denazification”, “criminals” and “liquidated thugs”. But Moscow's gas issues for Bulgaria have not been overlooked either - they are “ready for serious opposition in the energy sphere”.

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria: Russia does not Plan to Occupy Ukraine (VIDEO)

Mitrofanova's warning comes amid reports that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during his upcoming visit to Bulgaria, will eventually want old Soviet air defense systems to be given to Ukraine. The reason is that the armed forces there are able to work with them literally immediately.

US in Talks with Bulgaria and Slovakia on Missile Defense Systems for Ukraine S-300

Otherwise, Mitrofanova speaks in the spirit that...

“The special military operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the demilitarization and denazification of the criminal Kyiv regime continues ...”, and so on, and so forth.

/ClubZ

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, Bulgaria, warning, mitrofanova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria