“I would like to warn the Bulgarian authorities that the supply of weapons (including those of Soviet origin) and ammunition to Ukrainian nationalists is unlikely to add optimism to the bilateral dialogue, which has deteriorated so far. In fact, such a gesture is unlikely to add optimism to an already deteriorating bilateral dialogue.”

This “friendly” advice was given by Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova during the so-called weekly briefing “on current issues on the international agenda and bilateral relations with Bulgaria”, uploaded on the embassy's Facebook page.

The briefing doesn't really include questions - the ambassador just reads a written text. She speaks extensively of “operation”, “denazification”, “criminals” and “liquidated thugs”. But Moscow's gas issues for Bulgaria have not been overlooked either - they are “ready for serious opposition in the energy sphere”.

Mitrofanova's warning comes amid reports that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during his upcoming visit to Bulgaria, will eventually want old Soviet air defense systems to be given to Ukraine. The reason is that the armed forces there are able to work with them literally immediately.

Otherwise, Mitrofanova speaks in the spirit that...

“The special military operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the demilitarization and denazification of the criminal Kyiv regime continues ...”, and so on, and so forth.

