Presidents of Bulgaria and Poland: The Ukrainian Refugee Wave Requires Support for Eastern European Countries

The presidents of Bulgaria and Poland believe that the growing number of refugees due to the war in Ukraine requires international support for the countries of Eastern Europe.

The risks posed by the war in Ukraine to our region and the millions of people seeking salvation from the conflict were the focus of a telephone conversation between President Rumen Radev and the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda.

The growing number of refugees from the war in Ukraine requires constant dialogue and coordination of the efforts of Eastern European countries to deal with migratory pressures in the region, was the common position of the two presidents.

200,000 Ukrainian Children are at Risk of Trafficking

Almost two million people have already sought refuge in Poland since the start of hostilities, and tens of thousands of other Ukrainians are in neighboring countries. Therefore, the countries of Eastern Europe expect timely international support for the efforts made for their accommodation, provision of food and medicine, education.

The Bulgarian head of state invited his Polish counterpart to visit Bulgaria in the coming days for further deepening of the dialogue at the highest level, bilateral partnership in areas of mutual interest and cooperation in the field of defense.



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg