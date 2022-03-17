Bulgaria: Unemployment in 2021 is 5.3%. Over 1.2 Million have No Jobs

The unemployment rate in 2021 is 5.3%, 5.5% for men and 5.0% for women. Compared to 2020, it decreased by 0.8 percentage points. The unemployed are 171,000 people, of whom 95,000 are men and nearly 76,000 are women, according to the National Statistical Institute.

The relative share of the long-term unemployed of all unemployed is 49.5%, and the long-term unemployment rate is 2.6%, 2.7% for men and 2.4% for women.

The economically inactive (unemployed and not actively looking for work) aged 15-64 are 1.22 million people. 527 thousand of them are men and 700 thousand are women. According to the data, 28% of all people in the age group are economically inactive, respectively 23.8% for men and 32.3% for women. The number of discouraged people looking for work between the ages of 15 and 64 is 57.2 thousand, or 4.7% of all economically inactive in the same age group.

A few days ago, businesses announced in connection with the Ukrainians entering the country that they are ready to create 200,000 jobs, with no restrictions on who can take advantage.

The share of early school leavers aged 18-24 is 12.2%, and the share of those unemployed and non-participants in education and learning aged 15-29 is 17.6%. The unemployment rate for the same age group is 10.4%.

33.6% of the population aged 25-34 have higher education.

The economically active people (including all employed and registered unemployed) in 2021 aged 15-64 are 3.15 million people, or 72% of the population of the same age. Compared to 2020, they decreased by 0.1 percentage points. The employed in this age group are 2.98 million. The employment rate for the population in the same age group is 68.1%, respectively 72% for men and 64.2% for women. Compared to 2020, the coefficient increases by 0.5 percentage points.

The total number of employees is 3.07 million, or 52.3% of the population aged 15 and over. Of all employed, 1.64 million, or 53.6%, are men and 1.43 million, or 46.4%, are women.

The employment rate for the age group 55-64 was 64.8% (69.9% for men and 60.1% for women).



Dnevnik

