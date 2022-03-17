Britain to Send Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems and 100 Troops in Poland

Britain has announced that it is sending Sky Saber anti-aircraft missile systems and 100 troops to Poland.

The announcement was made by Defense Minister Ben Wallace, arguing the need to strengthen Poland's air defenses and “make sure we are together with Poland, protecting its airspace from any Russian aggression.”

According to the BBC, Sky Saber systems have been described by experts as capable of hitting a tennis-sized object traveling at a volume that launches 99-kilogram missiles at speeds of up to 3,700 km/h. This increases Poland's ability to defend its skies from fighters and missiles.



/Dnevnik

