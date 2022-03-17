The Pros and Cons of using Betway’s Bonuses in Bulgaria

Similar to people from all over the world, Bulgarian online bettors want to have access to as many promotions as possible. That’s the reason why Betway and other companies available in the country provide loads of options.

Although some brands provide more proposals than others, the betway bonuses revealed by Silentbet show this industry-leading company prefers to offer quality products. That’s why you may not find as many offers as in other online casinos.

The good news is that Betway has an innovative gambling platform accessible to desktop and mobile users. Consequently, some bonuses accessible to new and registered punters are unique. Before you open the bookie’s site to learn more about them, we’d like to focus on a few essential things.

The advantages of using Betway’s bonuses

A couple of notable benefits make Betway’s bonuses for Bulgaria more special, and the first one is related to the welcome proposals. Whether you want to use the operator’s casino or the casino section, you will have access to a substantial reward. The latter will give you up to 200 BGN, which is more than what you get on other sites.

Of course, having access to a generous welcome bonus is good, but there are several other conditions users need to be aware of. Fortunately, Betway has thought about things, such as the minimum deposit and the rollover requirement. Consequently, bettors don’t need to spend a fortune to get this offer, and they don’t need to wager it that many times to pull out their winnings.

Aside from everything mentioned so far, we have to point out that Betway’s offers for registered clients come in different shapes and sizes. Even though there aren’t any exclusive proposals, gamblers can find attractive options. For example, they can share their bets with their friends or have access to bonus odds if they punt on specific matches.

Some of the cons that you should be aware of

Despite the numerous advantages of using Betway’s promotions, there are a couple of drawbacks you need to know. Perhaps the most important one is the lack of a no deposit bonus and something that you can use only while being on the go. These two proposals are sought-after by players from all over the world. Hence, they might become available here in the future.

The second drawback of using Betway’s promotions in Bulgaria is that the site does not offer some of the bonuses available on its other platforms. Those who’ve read the Betway casino promo code review from Silentbet know that this iGaming operator is accessible in many countries. The operator provides different proposals in some regions, and some of them definitely stand out. Unfortunately, they are not accessible to Betway’s platform in Bulgaria yet.

Speaking of inaccessible offers, aside from the sportsbook and the casino, Betway’s clients have access to v-sports and eSports, two popular sections. Computer games are gaining new clients every day, but Betway is yet to implement a special bonus. The same applies to the v-sports category, which means that bettors won’t have the chance to use any rewards for these options yet.

Conclusion

The primary reason why Betway does not offer as many promos as some people might want is due to the fact that the brand is new in Bulgaria. Once the people behind this world-famous company learn more about the market, they will introduce several other proposals. Let’s not forget that Betway’s site for the UK offers eSports proposals and many other small sports rewards.

