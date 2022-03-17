COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No More Green Certificates from March 21

As of March 21, Monday, the requirement for a “green certificate” for all activities and events in Bulgaria, limited so far, will be dropped.

From the same date, the in-person learning in the higher schools will be conducted under the following conditions:

- Scheduled learning has been introduced, which does not allow simultaneous practical or seminar lessons of more than 50% of the groups, as well as mixing of groups;

- an organization has been set up to hold lectures at 50% occupancy of the premises.

The requirement for regular ventilation, disinfection of the premises and wearing of face masks by students and teachers remains.

With this same order, as of March 29, the requirement for sparing tests in schools in the country is abolished.

/Ministry of Health

