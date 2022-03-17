The Bomb Shelter under the Collapsed Theater in Mariupol has Survived
The bomb shelter under the Mariupol Drama Theater, where more than a thousand women and children were fleeing shelling, withstood a powerful Russian bomb that destroyed the theater building yesterday. Rescuers have managed to reach people and so far it seems that most are alive.
“After a terrible night of uncertainty, on the morning of the 22nd day of the war there are good news from Mariupol! The bomb shelter was destroyed. They started clearing it, people came out alive!”, Wrote on his Facebook profile the former governor of Donetsk region Sergiy Taruta.
Lawmaker Dmitry Gurin, whose parents are stranded in the city, told the BBC: “The theater building has been destroyed, there are more than 1,000 women and children in the bomb shelter and basement.”
“Minutes ago we had information that the bomb shelter survived and the people there survived. We still don't know if we have injured or killed. But most of them seem to have survived and are well.”
