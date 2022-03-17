Zelensky to Western Leaders: You were only Interested in Economics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply criticized his Western counterparts in an address to the German parliament. He said that while Russian forces had gathered at the Ukrainian border before the invasion, Western leaders had acted too slowly and had not done enough to stop Russia.

Zelensky: If War Continues, Russian Mothers will Lose more Children than in Afghanistan and Chechnya (VIDEO)

“The only thing you were interested in was the economy,” he said. Zelensky criticized the reluctance to allow Ukraine to join NATO. And he said, “there's no place for us at this table.” The Ukrainian president called on Germany to take the lead and end the war.

Zelensky also mentioned the Holocaust in his address to German lawmakers on Thursday. “Every year, politicians say 'never again.' Now I see that these words are useless. One nation is being destroyed in Europe,” he said.



