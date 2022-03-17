Zelensky to Western Leaders: You were only Interested in Economics
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply criticized his Western counterparts in an address to the German parliament. He said that while Russian forces had gathered at the Ukrainian border before the invasion, Western leaders had acted too slowly and had not done enough to stop Russia.
Zelensky: If War Continues, Russian Mothers will Lose more Children than in Afghanistan and Chechnya (VIDEO)
“The only thing you were interested in was the economy,” he said. Zelensky criticized the reluctance to allow Ukraine to join NATO. And he said, “there's no place for us at this table.” The Ukrainian president called on Germany to take the lead and end the war.
Zelensky also mentioned the Holocaust in his address to German lawmakers on Thursday. “Every year, politicians say 'never again.' Now I see that these words are useless. One nation is being destroyed in Europe,” he said.
/Nova
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 200,000 Ukrainian Children are at Risk of Trafficking
- » The Bomb Shelter under the Collapsed Theater in Mariupol has Survived
- » Zelensky: If War Continues, Russian Mothers will Lose more Children than in Afghanistan and Chechnya (VIDEO)
- » US in Talks with Bulgaria and Slovakia on Missile Defense Systems for Ukraine S-300
- » Day 22 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Remains of a Rocket Hit Residential Building in Kyiv
- » Zelensky called on the US Congress for Additional Military Assistance