Bulgaria: Geshev discussed Corruption and the Fight against Crime with Kovesi

Politics | March 17, 2022, Thursday // 13:03
Prosecutor number one Ivan Geshev and the Chief Prosecutor of the European Prosecutor's Office Laura Kovesi held a working meeting at the Judicial Chamber in Sofia, according to the state prosecution.

European Chief Prosecutor: We are Investigating over 120 Reports of Crimes in Bulgaria

In the course of the conversation, issues concerning the interaction between the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria and the European Prosecutor's Office for Combating Fraud with European Union Funds, VAT Abuse, Money Laundering, Corruption and Organized Crime were discussed.

The prosecutor's office explains that the two sides have expressed mutual satisfaction with the good cooperation and what has been achieved so far, and Geshev - his confidence in continuing the effective dialogue between the two institutions.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Prosecutors Daniela Masheva and Desislava Pironeva. On behalf of the European Prosecutor's Office, the Bulgarian representative in the European Prosecutor's Office Teodora Georgieva and Milan Yaron, Chief Adviser, took part.

