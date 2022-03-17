Flu Epidemic in Blagoevgrad. Planned Operations and Immunizations are on Hold

In connection with the sharp increase in the incidence of acute respiratory diseases and influenza, as of March 18, Friday, an epidemic situation has been declared in the municipality of Blagoevgrad, the Ministry of Health announced.

By a prescription of the director of RHI, the planned operations in the medical establishments, the holding of children's and women's consultations, the prophylactic examinations, as well as the performance of the planned immunizations and re-immunizations in children are prohibited.

The most affected by acute respiratory infections is the age group of 5 - 14 years, followed by the age group of 0 - 4 years.

The education of students remains in the form of presence, continuation to monitor the number of absent students will remain, as in some schools their number is about 20%.

Depending on the development of the epidemic situation, additional measures may be introduced.

The Ministry of Health reminds that compliance with basic anti-epidemic measures such as wearing a protective face mask, frequent hand hygiene and physical distance is effective both for protection against COVID-19 and other airborne infections such as influenza and acute respiratory diseases.



