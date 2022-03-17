Zelensky: If War Continues, Russian Mothers will Lose more Children than in Afghanistan and Chechnya

“If your war, the war against the Ukrainian people, continues, Russian mothers will lose more children than in the wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya combined. Who needs this?”

This was asked by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address on his Facebook page.

“Today a protest was held in Berdyansk against the occupiers of the Russian Federation. Thousands of brave and peaceful souls came out again against the armed Russian army. And they were told everything they needed to hear. It is important that they hear it in Russian as well.”

“Occupiers, go home. There is still a possibility for that. Every soldier thrown into the territory of our country, everyone who has not yet been killed, wounded or captured.”

“Russian troops are suffering losses they have not experienced in Syria or Chechnya. And Soviet troops did not suffer such losses in Afghanistan.

If your war, the war against the Ukrainian people, continues, Russian mothers will lose more children than in the wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya combined.

Who needs this? Every Russian soldier who drops his weapon will get a chance, a chance to survive,” he said.

Zelensky pointed out that the detained mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fyodorov, had been released.

“I spoke to him today. Russian troops abducted him on March 11 and tried to get him to cooperate with them. But our man resisted did not surrender. As we will all hold the line”

The president said humanitarian corridors were not opened on Wednesday due to Russia's prolonged bombing.

“What else do the occupiers have to do, how many people do they have to kill so that Western leaders, NATO leaders can respond positively to Ukraine's request and establish a no-fly zone or provide us with the aircraft we desperately need?!”

He said Ukraine had received firm assurances of US support after talks with the US Congress.

“I thank President Biden for his leadership of the democratic world. But the war does not stop. Russian war crimes do not stop.

The Russian economy is still able to sustain the military machine. That is why we need new packages of sanctions against Russia. The world must finally officially recognize that Russia has become a terrorist country.

And more importantly, Ukraine needs more support. Air defense systems, planes, enough deadly weapons and ammunition - to stop the Russian occupiers.”

Zelensky called on the US Congress for Additional Military Assistance

The head of state recalled that in his speech to Congress he called for the creation of an international U-24 union.

“A new alliance that will ensure that every aggressor receives a coordinated response from the world. Fast and effective. Immediately. Not in weeks, months and years, but in the first 24 hours after the attack.

We can no longer trust the existing institutions. We cannot expect bureaucrats in international organizations to change so quickly. That is why we must look for new guarantors. Let's create new tools.”

He announced that negotiations are ongoing and that Kyiv will not give up on several points.

“Our priorities are absolutely clear - an end to the war, guarantees of security, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity - real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country.

Glory to all our heroes!

Glory to Ukraine!”

/ClubZ

