US in Talks with Bulgaria and Slovakia on Missile Defense Systems for Ukraine S-300

World » UKRAINE | March 17, 2022, Thursday // 10:44
S-300 during parade in Sofia, Bulgaria @Wikimedia Commons

The United States is in talks with allies with missile defense systems that Ukrainians know how to operate. The issue will also be discussed during the visit of the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin to Slovakia and Bulgaria, the BBC reported, citing a high-ranking source from the United States. According to SPIEGEL, quoted by Deutsche Welle, the US Department of Defense is in talks with Slovakia and Bulgaria on the supply of S-300 systems to Ukraine.

Poland and Germany have already agreed, according to CNN, to provide Patriot missiles to Slovakia in return.

US Secretary of Defense will Visit Bulgaria this Week

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States continues to hold talks with allies to provide Soviet long-range missile systems to Ukraine, as well as ammunition for them. Austin is expected to arrive in Bulgaria at the end of the week and hold meetings with the country's top civil and political leadership.

S-300, missile, Ukraine, US, Bulgaria, Slovakia
