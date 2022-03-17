COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1949 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

1949 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 11.87% of the 16,422 tests performed are positive, according to the updated data on the Unified Information Portal at midnight.

193,778 are active cases.

The number of new cases is the highest in Sofia - 525, followed by the districts: Varna - with 232 and Burgas - with 173 newly infected.

2303 people are treated in hospitals; 278 are in intensive care units. 228 are newly admitted to hospitals. 84.65% of them have not been vaccinated.

3565 people were reported cured in 24 hours, 26 died.

2,342 vaccines have been given in the last 24 hours. The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in Bulgaria is 2,055,253.



