Gazprom continues to Supply Gas through Ukraine

Gazprom continues to regularly supply Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine, but requests for transit supplies have already dropped to 94.6 million cubic meters, the holding's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told reporters.

For yesterday, March 16, the requests amounted to 95 million cubic meters.

For three days, Gazprom also did not order gas pumping facilities for Germany via Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

Overall, Europe has recently significantly increased gas supplies from Russia amid spot prices due to the cold snap, windlessness, and aggravation of the situation in Ukraine.



