Day 22 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Remains of a Rocket Hit Residential Building in Kyiv

One person was killed and three were injured when the remains of a downed rocket hit a residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukraine's emergency service said. The building, in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, was hit at 5:02 a.m. local time. Firefighters and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. People were evacuated, the structures were dismantled and a rescue operation was carried out to search for people buried under the rubble.

Russian forces continue to advance on the 22nd day of their invasion of Ukraine, according to the latest analysis by the Institute for War Studies think tank. The invading troops “are facing growing difficulties in compensating for combat losses,” the report said, noting the death of a fourth Russian general.

Addressing the Ukrainian people, President Zelensky said the losses to Russian forces were greater than in the wars in Syria, Afghanistan and Chechnya.

The report of the think tank also says that Russia is moving reserve troops from Armenia and unrecognized South Ossetia to the region. The reinforcements “are likely to face even greater difficulties in command and logistics on the front lines”. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces managed to repel several Russian attacks on northwestern Kyiv yesterday. No attacks were carried out on the northeastern outskirts of the city. Resistance in the port city of Mariupol continues. The shelling of civilians there, as well as in Kharkiv, in the northwest, does not stop. The war in Ukraine entered its third week.

Russian bombs continue to fall on the civilian population in Ukraine, said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A Facebook post by Ukraine's armed forces said that “Russia's failed ‘military operations’ on the ground mean it is focusing on the air battle - aimed at infrastructure and densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities.”

In the besieged city of Mariupol, Russia attacked a theater where citizens were hiding, the deputy mayor said. There may have been between 1,000 and 1,200 people inside, Sergei Orlov said. The number of victims is unknown at this time. In the northern city of Chernihiv, 13 people waiting in line for bread were killed by Russian shelling. In another video address tonight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world must officially recognize that Russia has become a terrorist state.

He reiterated calls for more sanctions against Moscow, more weapons for Ukraine and the imposition of a no-fly zone. The Ukrainian leader also said that “true protection” for his country is a necessary condition for the success of negotiations with Russia.

“Negotiations will continue. My priorities in the negotiations are absolutely clear: an end to the war, guarantees of security, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country.”

More than three million people have already fled Ukraine, according to UN figures. Western member states of the UN Security Council have called for an emergency meeting today due to the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.



