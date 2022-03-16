Zelensky called on the US Congress for Additional Military Assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the US Congress for additional military assistance to help protect Ukrainian airspace, Reuters reports.

He reiterated his call on the United States to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. “Russia is sowing death in the Ukrainian sky,” Zelensky said in a video address to congressmen.

“Is it too much to ask for a no-fly zone over Ukraine?” He asked in a speech to US lawmakers, adding that if a no-go zone could not be created, the United States could provide of Kyiv more weapons and ammunition. “And you know that they exist and you have them, but they are not in Ukraine, they are not in the Ukrainian sky.”

Zelensky again called for more sanctions against Russia, especially against all politicians in Russia who continue to support the military operation. He also called on US members of Congress to put pressure on all US companies to leave Russia and called on all US ports to be closed to Russian goods.

He addressed US President Joe Biden and called on him to be not only a leader of the free world but also a leader of peace.

“The fate of our country is being decided at the moment,” Zelensky said, adding that his country was facing terror that Europe had not experienced since World War II.

He also proposed the creation of a new international institution to protect peace and respond to natural and man-made disasters.

The Ukrainian president pointed out that “new alliances” and “new institutions” should be formed after the events in his country, mentioning in particular “U-24” - an organization of “responsible states”. According to him, such a group of nations will have the ability to “stop conflicts immediately” and provide everything to keep the peace, he told United States lawmakers.

On Tuesday, Zelensky addressed the House of Commons of Canada and also asked to close “the sky and the airspace for Russian planes and missiles.”



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg