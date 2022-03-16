Four Betway bonuses that made this brand among the best in Bulgaria

Experienced online bettors who want to find the ultimate gambling platform always check its promo section. Despite the fact that many people might not be interested in the bonuses, there is no arguing that those things are indicative as to whether the betting company is worth it. Many companies are aware that users check those things before choosing them, which is why the Betway bonus code review from Betenemy shows that this operator is special. Regardless of what you want to stake on, the company will give you access to several bonuses that are hard to come by.

While it is true that online bettors can quickly check everything Betway has to offer, some of the bonuses have specific conditions that iGaming fans must adhere to. As a result, this article will share a few essential things about the offers and how to use them properly.

The offer for new sports clients

Before we point out more information about this welcome promotion from Betway, it is important to remember that it is only accessible to customers in the UK. However, the brand will most likely provide a similar proposal to its new users from Bulgaria.

This Betway welcome proposal gives users a 10 GBP in free bets if they make a successful deposit. The minimum requirement for people’s first transaction is also 10 GBP, and they have to stake that amount on a given sports event. Even though there are loads of markets to pick from, people who want to use this option need to stake on odds of 1.75 or greater.

Interestingly, Betway will provide its customers with one week after their registration to put this offer to the test. The company is known for offering a wide range of payment solutions, so there will be a couple of options to choose from.

The welcome promo for Betway’s casino customers

Even though Betway is UK’s leading sports betting operator, it also offers an online casino. The latter is accessible to customers in Bulgaria, which means it is just a matter of time before they have the chance to use the Betway promo code from Betenemy and get a 100% after their first deposit.

This promotion is also accessible to online bettors in the UK, as long as they add a minimum of 10 GBP to their accounts. Following this transaction, Betway will give its new signee the 100% bonus, which is limited to 50 GBP. This amount has to be wagered at least 50 times within seven days.

Esports betting bonuses at Betway

Bulgarians who like to wager on sports usually choose things like football because of the fact that this sport has tons of fans in the country. However, some Bulgarians also wager on eSports, especially on games like Dota 2 and CS:GO. Thanks to players like Mind_ContRoL, Nikobaby, and CeRq, these two games have gained tons of new fans in the country. Fortunately, Betway is among the leading eSports betting online bookies globally because it sponsors numerous teams and events. As a result, the brand offers iGaming enthusiasts the chance to get a 10 GBP/EUR free bet every week if they want to punt on eSports.

There are different eSports betting bonuses to choose from, and all of them have their share of specific conditions. That’s why gambling fans from Bulgaria and other countries interested in them need to learn more information about how they work before putting them to the test.

Boosted odds

Online betting in Bulgaria is popular among all sorts of players, but it seems like most people interested in the hobby prefer to wager on sports. That’s the reason why Betway will give its Bulgarian customers the chance to wager on specific events whose odds are boosted.

Unlike every other bonus that you need to activate by making a deposit or completing ot her steps, this one does not require punters to do anything special. Those interested in putting it to the test have to open Betway’s sportsbook and check the events. Once you find something that seems interesting, pick one of the available markets whose odds are boosted and place a bet.