Sofia Regional Governor: 90% of the Refugees who Arrived are Mothers with Children

90% of the refugees arriving from Ukraine are mothers with children, Sofia Regional Governor Ivan Kyuchukov told BGNES.

There is a specialized room for refugees at Sofia Central Station.

“This is a reception center for refugees from Ukraine. We are trying to provide them with full assistance in arriving in Bulgaria,” Kyuchukov said, explaining that an opportunity has been organized for rooms in hotels and municipal bases for anyone who decides to seek asylum in Bulgaria

“We have organized the opportunity for rooms in hotels, municipal bases, and then will pass registration and start the procedure for finding work and accommodation of children in kindergartens. The same is almost true for those who just pass through Bulgaria. We help them sleep where they can, to help them continue their journey so that they feel safe and unhindered to continue,” he said.

The people who come to the center stay at different times. “Last night a group of 36 people arrived, and today at noon they will travel outside the country, but those who will stay more than two days, we are ready to accommodate them in municipal bases and hotels, according to the government program. In 90% of cases, these are mothers with small children,” Kyuchukov added.

The center is equipped with everything necessary to receive refugees. “We have enough supplies of food and water, we have medical care and the opportunity to test for COVID-19. The registration, the redirection, the transport of these people, we have provided 100%”, said Kyuchukov.

He pointed out that 15 people spent the night in the center during the night, and some of them are expecting to travel abroad. At the moment, almost 100% of the people will continue their journey outside Bulgaria, said the regional governor.

/BGNES

