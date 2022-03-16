Ukrainian Ambassador: More than 3,000 Killed in Mariupol, the City is 80% Destroyed

“Over 3,000 were killed in Mariupol, the city was destroyed by 80%. Kharkiv is also under severe damage. Kyiv has been bombed and two apartment blocks have been destroyed." Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus in Bulgaria Vitalij Moskalenko told a news conference after talks with GERB officials.

Kyiv: We have launched a Counter-Offensive in several Areas

“We are fighting a battle with the aggressor, which threatens the very existence of the Ukrainian state. Every day, every hour, people, citizens of Ukraine, die. We will fight to the last drop of blood. We will defend the human ideals and the independence of our country,” Moskalenko said. “We are fighting successfully on the ground. We repel all attacks. But the sky must be closed because the advantage of the aggressor is quite serious. That allows him to bomb,” Moskalenko said.

Day 21 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Peace Talks are now “More Realistic”

According to him, the victims in Mariupol are so many that they do not know where to bury them.

“They dig pits like brotherly mounds. In the Kyiv region, a mother and a 10-year-old child were killed in an air raid and buried in the yard of their home. I can give hundreds of thousands of such examples,” Moskalenko said.

He said that the second extremely important thing for his country are armaments, ammunition, helmets, armored vests, shells, air defense systems, aircraft and spare parts for them.

“I have always fought for peace, for good neighborliness, for tolerant relations, for diplomatic decisions. This is until the war begins. Millions are leaving their homes, losing their lives. We have no right not to be part of the world democratic community and we must take all measures to stop the war,” said GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

“I do not like this nonsense of the government. It is as if we are not in NATO and the EU. Yesterday I watched the European prime ministers are in Kyiv and they are meeting with President Zelensky, and our prime minister is walking among tents,” Borissov said.

“If the government has the courage to behave like a Euro-Atlantic one, we as a parliamentary group will support them with our 60 deputies. My colleagues from the GERB parliamentary group will support everything the ambassador asked for - from the airspace to sending the necessary weapons. We are NATO, we are the EU. We have made our civilizational choice,” Borissov said.

“The important thing is that a decision is made in the parliament and that you are helped today. So, the honorable Prime Minister, if he considers and introduces such a decision in the parliament, can count on 59 votes, respectively a list of bulletproof vests, helmets, shells, whatever is needed, because the force must be answered by force in order to be stopped”, added the leader of GERB.

